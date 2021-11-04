Going over some of the top names in MLB free agency this offseason

The MLB offseason has officially begun with the Atlanta Braves winning their 5th championship by defeating the Houston Astros. Now that it’s the offseason, the MLB doesn’t waste any time getting right into things. MLB free agency is set to begin on Nov. 7 with the deadline for teams to tender qualifying offers to players. Free agents will be able to negotiate contracts with teams on Sunday, though we likely won’t see a mad-dash of players signing. MLB free agency isn’t like the NHL or NBA, it’s more of a slow burn.

With that said, here we’re going to list out the top free agents on the market for this offseason. We’ll also distinguish between player and team options.

MLB free agents 2022

Pitchers

Justin Verlander, 38, RHP

Clayton Kershaw, 33, LHP

Max Scherzer, 37, RHP

Johnny Cueto, 35, RHP (Club Option)

Marcus Stroman, 30, RHP

Kevin Gausman, 30, RHP

Zack Greinke, 38, RHP

Corey Kluber, 35, RHP

Danny Duffy, 32, LHP

Carlos Martinez, 30, RHP (Club Option)

Michael Pineda, 32, RHP

Noah Syndergaard, 29, RHP

Robbie Ray, 30, LHP

Eduardo Rodriguez, 28, LHP

Anthony DeSclafani, 31, RHP

Batters

Nolan Arenado, 30, 3B (Player Option)

JD Martinez, 34, DH (Player Option)

Buster Posey, 34, C (Club Option)

Kris Bryant, 29, 3B

Matt Carpenter, 35, 3B (Club Option)

Charlie Blackmon, 35, OF (Player Option)

Marcus Semien, 31, SS

Freddie Freeman, 32, 1B

Nick Castellanos, 29, OF (OPTED OUT)

Trevor Story, 28, SS

Corey Seager, 27, SS

Nelson Cruz, 41, DH

Michael Conforto, 28, OF

Carlos Correa, 27, SS

Javier Baez, 28, SS

Jorge Soler, 29, DH

Kyle Schwarber, 28, OF