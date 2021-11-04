Going over some of the top names in MLB free agency this offseason

The MLB offseason has officially begun with the Atlanta Braves winning their 5th championship by defeating the Houston Astros. Now that it’s the offseason, the MLB doesn’t waste any time getting right into things. MLB free agency is set to begin on Nov. 7 with the deadline for teams to tender qualifying offers to players. Free agents will be able to negotiate contracts with teams on Sunday, though we likely won’t see a mad-dash of players signing. MLB free agency isn’t like the NHL or NBA, it’s more of a slow burn.
With that said, here we’re going to list out the top free agents on the market for this offseason. We’ll also distinguish between player and team options.
MLB free agents 2022
Pitchers
Justin Verlander, 38, RHP
Clayton Kershaw, 33, LHP
Max Scherzer, 37, RHP
Johnny Cueto, 35, RHP (Club Option)
Marcus Stroman, 30, RHP
Kevin Gausman, 30, RHP
Zack Greinke, 38, RHP
Corey Kluber, 35, RHP
Danny Duffy, 32, LHP
Carlos Martinez, 30, RHP (Club Option)
Michael Pineda, 32, RHP
Noah Syndergaard, 29, RHP
Robbie Ray, 30, LHP
Eduardo Rodriguez, 28, LHP
Anthony DeSclafani, 31, RHP
Batters
Nolan Arenado, 30, 3B (Player Option)
JD Martinez, 34, DH (Player Option)
Buster Posey, 34, C (Club Option)
Kris Bryant, 29, 3B
Matt Carpenter, 35, 3B (Club Option)
Charlie Blackmon, 35, OF (Player Option)
Marcus Semien, 31, SS
Freddie Freeman, 32, 1B
Nick Castellanos, 29, OF (OPTED OUT)
Trevor Story, 28, SS
Corey Seager, 27, SS
Nelson Cruz, 41, DH
Michael Conforto, 28, OF
Carlos Correa, 27, SS
Javier Baez, 28, SS
Jorge Soler, 29, DH
Kyle Schwarber, 28, OF