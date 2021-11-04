Kenny Golladay not practicing on Wednesday for Week 9

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay did not practice on Wednesday with a knee injury, and he is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Golladay has not played since an October 10th loss to the Dallas Cowboys 44-20 due to a knee injury. The Giants could sure use him back as soon as possible especially with the injury to Sterling Shepard.

In five games this season, Golladay caught 17 of 29 targets for 282 yards and has yet to reach the end zone. We should get more of an indication whether he will be back in the lineup on Thursday and Friday.

#Giants injury report



DID NOT PRACTICE:

Saquon Barkley (Ankle/COVID Protocol)

Lorenzo Carter (Ankle)

Nate Ebner (Ankle)

Kenny Golladay (Knee)

Xavier McKinney (COVID Protocol)

Dante Pettis (Shoulder)

Sterling Shepard (Quad)

Matt Skura (COVID Protocol) — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 3, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Even if Golladay is healthy enough to go, he is unlikely to be started in many fantasy lineups and is a No. 4 wide receiver at best. However, it’s still possible the Giants keep him off the field and rest him one more game heading into New York’s Week 10 bye week.