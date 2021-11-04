Jarvis Landry not practicing on Wednesday for Week 9

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is listed as questionable but appears likely to be able to go this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals despite a knee injury.

Landry did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, but he did the same thing last week before returning on Thursday and was later removed from the final injury report, so this could just be regular in-season management for Landry.

In last week’s game, Landry caught 5 of 10 targets for 65 yards in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baker Mayfield continues to look his way often.

#Browns not practicing: WR Jarvis Landry (knee), RT Jack Conklin (elbow, out), DT Malik McDowell (unknown) not on field.

On bike: DEs Jadeveon Clowney (ankle/hip/knee) and Takk McKinley (groin), DT Malik Jackson (ankle) and S John Johnson III (neck). — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 3, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Assuming Landry will be healthy enough to play, he should be one of the main beneficiaries of the Odell Beckham situation as Landry should see an increase in targets. Landry has seen 18 targets over the last two games combined after missing three games with the injury to his knee. If Landry suits up, he can be used as a low-end wide receiver No. 3 with a high floor due to the expected volume of passes to be thrown his way.