 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Nick Castellanos opts out of contract to become free agent, per Jon Heyman

The Reds outfielder hits the open market after a career year.

By David Fucillo
Nick Castellanos #2 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a solo home run in the fifth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on October 2, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos has opted out of his contract, per Jon Heyman. Castellanos had a $16 million player option for 2022 that he has declined and will now become a free agent. Castellanos will turn 30 during spring training and is coming off a season in which he had a .309/.362/.576 slash line.

Castellanos had 95 runs scored, a career-high 34 home runs, 100 RBIs and three stolen bases this season. He’s one of the top handful of outfielders that will hit the market, pending any extensions getting done before free agency. Heyman reported the Reds have interest in retaining Castellanos, but it should be a significant market for the outfielder.

More From DraftKings Nation