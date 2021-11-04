Nick Castellanos opts out of contract to become free agent, per Jon Heyman

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos has opted out of his contract, per Jon Heyman. Castellanos had a $16 million player option for 2022 that he has declined and will now become a free agent. Castellanos will turn 30 during spring training and is coming off a season in which he had a .309/.362/.576 slash line.

Castellanos had 95 runs scored, a career-high 34 home runs, 100 RBIs and three stolen bases this season. He’s one of the top handful of outfielders that will hit the market, pending any extensions getting done before free agency. Heyman reported the Reds have interest in retaining Castellanos, but it should be a significant market for the outfielder.