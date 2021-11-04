Justin Herbert listed as limited on Wednesday of Week 9 due to right hand injury

The Los Angeles Chargers had a surprise addition to the Week 9 injury report on Wednesday. Quarterback Justin Herbert was listed as limited with a right hand injury, per Taylor Bisciotti.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper offered up this video showing where the injury might have occurred. Popper asked head coach Brandon Staley if Herbert was dealing with any lingering effects from hitting his hand on a Chiefs’ player’s helmet, and Staley said no.

This appears to be the play on which Justin Herbert injured his throwing hand. You can see him looking at and flexing the hand after the play. Based on Brandon Staley's comments today, the implication is that this injury is separate from what happened in Chiefs game. #Chargers pic.twitter.com/rytIa3c9Eg — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 3, 2021

The Chargers will have two more practices and release a final injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy football implications

This is not ideal, but this is likely just a precautionary issue. It’s been a rough couple weeks for Herbert. He ranks ninth in fantasy points per game, but is coming off two of his lowest scoring outings this season. He had a three-game stretch against the Chiefs, Raiders, and Browns in which he threw 11 touchdowns against no interceptions, but the past two games (with a bye in between) he has thrown three interceptions against his three touchdowns.

The Eagles defense hasn’t been too bad this year, but Herbert is still a solid enough option. Maybe not 100% must start, but if you’ve been starting him every week this season, you should continue to do so.