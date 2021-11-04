Tyrod Taylor to come off I.R. and start Week 9 vs. Dolphins

Houston Texans head coach David Culley said that veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor will play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per Brooks Kubena. Taylor has missed the last six games with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy football implications

The Texans’ offense should be in better shape with Taylor under center after having rookie quarterback Davis Mills starting the last six games. Before going down with the hamstring injury, Taylor was playing solid football, despite it being only six quarters of work.

In Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the dual-threat quarterback completed 63.6% of his passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns, an interception, and 40 rushing yards. The next week against the Cleveland Browns, Taylor completed 90.9 % of his passes for 125 yards, a touchdown, and rushing touchdown.

With Taylor back under center, we should see starting wide receiver Brandin Cooks prosper once again on Sunday. The Dolphins’ defense are allowing 12 touchdowns to wideouts this season, which is the second-most in the NFL and giving up 28.6 fantasy points per game.