David Montgomery has been designated to return from I.R.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced on Thursday that RB David Montgomery has been designated to return from injured reserve, per Field Yates. The 24-year-old was placed on injured back on Week 5 with a knee injury.

Fantasy football implications

Since Montgomery has been on IR, the Bears have leaned on the running back tandem of Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert. Between the two running backs, Herbert has shined in the last four games for Chicago.

The former Virginia Tech running back has 351 yards on 81 carries and touchdown. In last last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, Herbert had 72 yards on 23 carries and scored 8.8 fantasy points. Herbert is in line for another start on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But when Montgomery returns, which might happen after the Week 10 bye, we should expect to see Herbert relegated to a RB2 role. Montgomery was averaging 17.3 carries per games this season.