Breaking down the weather forecast for NASCAR Championship weekend

NASCAR is officially ready for Championship weekend. To begin things, we have the Camping World Truck Series Championship race, the Lucas Oil 150, on Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET, which will air on FS1. On Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET, the Xfinity Series Championship will run, which will air on NBC Sports. To wrap up race weekend, the Cup Series will run the Championship on Sunday and will airon NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the NASCAR Championship weekend at the Phoenix Raceway this weekend in Avondale, Arizona. Info courtesy of AccuWeather. Forecasts are always tentative, but it looks as though we’re set for a weekend of perfect weather for race weekend.

Friday, November 5th

Hi 88°, Low 57°: Warm, sunny with 0% cloud cover

5:05 p.m. ET, NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

8 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil 150, Truck Series Championship (150 laps, 150 miles)

Saturday, November 6th

Hi 88°, Low 59°: Warm with 3% cloud cover, 0% probability of rain

12 p.m. ET, ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3 p.m. ET, ARCA Menards Series Arizona Lottery 100 (XX LAPS, XX MILES)

5:35 p.m. ET, NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

7 p.m. ET, NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

8:30 p.m. ET, NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship (200 laps, 200 miles)

Sunday, November 7th

Hi 87°, Low 57°: Sunny, warm, with 0% probability of rain and minimal wind

3 p.m. ET, NASCAR Cup Series Championship (312 laps, 312 miles)