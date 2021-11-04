LeBron James expected to miss at least one week due to abdominal injury

The Los Angeles Lakers are dealing with multiple superstar injuries early in the season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have each missed time due to different ailments and now a few other names have popped up on the report. We’re going to take a look at the latest updates for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers injury updates

Nov. 4 — We’ve got new information on James coming out in reports. The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting LeBron will miss at least one week due to the abdominal injury. So that means the Lakers won’t have James for at least the next three games — Thursday vs. OKC, Saturday vs. Portland and Monday vs. the Hornets.

Nov. 4 — LeBron James has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. James is not dealing with the same ankle injury that has bothered him this season. Now it’s an abdominal injury. Anthony Davis now has an ankle injury on top of his previous knee issue and is probable to play vs. OKC. Dwight Howard (neck) and Wayne Ellington (hamstring) are both probable to play on Thursday.

Fantasy basketball/betting impact

Nov. 4 vs. OKC — With James out, we should see Russell Westbrook step up and be the primary ball-handler and run the offense. Westbrook has fared well with James off the court. This is also a strong spot for AD agains a weak interior for the Thunder. The last time these two teams played, the Thunder won while James was out. Russ had a triple-double and AD had 30 points and 8 rebounds. Expect most of the usage and points to run through those two.