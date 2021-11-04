Russell Gage gets in limited practice on Thursday, says he’ll play in Week 9

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage was limited at practice on Thursday with a groin injury. Gage told reporters that he felt good and ready to roll for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, per Michael Rothstein.

Fantasy football implications

The Falcons could use Gage for Sunday’s game as star wide receiver Calvin Ridley will be away from the field for sometime. The 25-year-old wideout missed sometime earlier in the season due to an ankle injury.

Gage made his return in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, where he had four receptions (six targets) for 67 yards and a touchdown. The former LSU receiver recorded 16.7 fantasy points in the Falcons’ win over Miami. Quarterback Matt Ryan will likely be looking Gage’s way when the team plays the Saints on Sunday. New Orleans’ defense will try to take rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Cordarelle Patterson out of the game plan.