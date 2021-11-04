Kadarius Toney gets in limited practice on Thursday for Week 9

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was limited in practice on Thursday ahead of their Week 9 battle with the Las Vegas Raiders due to a thumb injury. The rookie wideout was also limited in practice on Wednesday.

Toney suffered a laceration on his thumb during the team’s 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. He caught four of five targets for 26 yards during the prime time matchup but exited the game for a period of time because of the injury.

Toney, like several of his compatriots within the NYG offense, has been banged up over the past month. He missed the team’s Week 7 victory over the Panthers with an ankle injury and his numbers have gone down since his breakout game against the Cowboys in Week 5.

Fantasy football implications

Toney will most likely be listed questionable as a precaution heading into the weekend but in all likelihood, he should be good to go for Sunday. As long as he plays, he should be worth a fantasy start, especially with Sterling Shepard most-likely out this week.