LaMelo Ball pops up on Hornets injury report for Friday vs. Kings

Charlotte Hornets G LaMelo Ball is probable to play in Friday’s game vs. the Sacramento Kings despite dealing with a hip injury. Hornets PF P.J. Washington is dealing with an elbow injury still and is being listed as doubtful to play. Charlotte has lost three of four games after getting out to a hot start to the 2021-22 season.

The Hornets’ latest defeat was at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Ball played 34 minutes in the loss and appeared to be OK. He did struggle shooting the ball, going 5-of-14 from the floor and 0-for-6 from downtown for 14 points. Ball isn’t expected to miss time as of now, but this is something that could tempt the team to be cautious with their top guard.

Right now, this doesn’t impact the lineup at all. Washington has been out and Ball should be fine. If Ball ends up being downgraded or is ruled out in the future, Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges are the main players to benefit. Cody Martin is also a candidate to see more time in the rotation if Ball ever misses any time. Gordon Hayward could see some run as the ball-handler along with Rozier.