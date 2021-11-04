Corey Davis is inactive vs. Colts on Thursday Night Football

The New York Jets announced their Week 9 inactives and Corey Davis is officially inactive for their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Davis was listed as doubtful this week due to a hip injury. He got in a limited practice on Thursday before logging a DNP Friday

Fantasy football implications

Davis is inactive for the second-straight week, but it’s not a huge surprise considering his doubtful status on the injury report and the fact that the team was on a short week. Fantasy managers should hope to see him back in action in Week 10, but until then, expect RB Michael Carter and WR Jamison Crowder to be heavily involved as receivers.

The Jets took home a surprise win in Week 8 with quarterback Mike White under center, who posted 405 passing yards and funneled 14 targets to Carter, the team’s rookie running back. Fellow running back Tevin Coleman is also inactive to further narrow the field. Crowder led the team’s wide outs with nine targets last week.