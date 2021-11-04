Nia Jax, Keith Lee, others released by WWE on Thursday

Every few months so, the WWE undergoes a roster talent purge and Thursday was one of those days.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported a slew of releases the company made through his Twitter account on Thursday, ranging from upstarts in their developmental system to stalwarts on their main roster.

Budget cuts were cited as a reason for the releases in an email from John Laurinaitis — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 4, 2021

Headlining the list of Thursday’s releases was Nia Jax, a former Raw Women’s champion and two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Jax was a mainstay on Monday Night Raw since 2016 and is part of the Anoa’i family tree that includes The Rock, Roman Reigns and the Usos.

Another surprising release was Raw superstar Keith Lee, who had been repackaged as “Bearcat” Lee in recent weeks and had video packages hyping him up on the show. The former NXT Champion recently returned to the ring after a battle with a COVID-19, a fight that he revealed was life-threatening. Also released on Thursday was his fiance and fellow WWE superstar Mia Yim, who was recently drafted to Raw in last month’s WWE Draft.

Other notable releases according to Sapp included former NXT Champion Karrion Kross, whose brief run on Raw fell flat and fiance Scarlett Bordeaux, who accompanied Kross in NXT but wasn’t called up with him to the main roster. Former NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon was also let go as well as longtime WWE superstar Eva Marie, who recently returned to the company over the summer.

Here’s a full list of Thursday’s releases. We will update if there’s more:

Nia Jax

Keith Lee

Mia Yim

Karrion Kross

Eva Marie

Ember Moon

Scarlett Bordeaux

Franky Monet

Gran Metalik

Lince Dorado

Oney Lorcan

B-Fab of Hit Row

Jessi Kamea

Zayda Ramier

Trey Baxter

Katrina Cortez

Jeet Rama

Harry Smith