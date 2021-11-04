Matthew Stafford misses second practice for Week 9

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has yet to practice this week due to back soreness. The team doesn’t sound worried about him and Stafford said he was feeling good yesterday, so this is likely just the team being cautious, but it would be good to see him get in some practice time on Friday.

Stafford has been great this season, as he’s completed 199-of-273 attempts for 2,477 yards, 22 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He is the frontrunner for the MVP award right now and is very much needed if the Rams want to have any shot at winning a Super Bowl this season. And we know the Rams are all in, as they paid big for Stafford this offseason and just traded a second and third-round pick for Von Miller.

So, keeping Stafford healthy is likely the number one priority and giving him rest this week makes sense. But, if he doesn’t practice on Friday, it’s time to worry.