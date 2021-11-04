Mike White getting hand/wrist checked out in medical tent for Week 9 TNF

UPDATE: White has moved into the medical tent to have his injury checked out. Josh Johnson is warming up if White can’t go.

Per Fox broadcast Mike White told the medical staff "I just can't feel" his wrist/hand while trying to throw.



Josh Johnson warming up for the Jets..... — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 5, 2021

New York Jets quarterback Mike White was on the sideline getting his hand/wrist checked out on the sideline and appeared to be in pain. He just threw a touchdown to Elijah Moore, so we’ll need to see if he comes out for their next possession.