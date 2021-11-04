 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jonathan Taylor returns to the game in the second half on TNF in Week 9

Colts RB dealing with knee injury against Jets

By Chet Gresham Updated
onathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

UPDATE: Breathe a sigh of relief, Taylor is back in the game.

UPDATE: Taylor did appear ready to go back into the game, but since it was the two-minute drill, Nyheim Hines was the back of choice, per beat writer Zak Keefer.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor left the game with an apparent knee injury near the goal line. The Colts went on to score, but Taylor is getting looked at on the sidelines by the trainers. We’ll see if he can return on the Colts next possession.

More From DraftKings Nation