Jonathan Taylor returns to the game in the second half on TNF in Week 9

UPDATE: Breathe a sigh of relief, Taylor is back in the game.

UPDATE: Taylor did appear ready to go back into the game, but since it was the two-minute drill, Nyheim Hines was the back of choice, per beat writer Zak Keefer.

Appears Jonathan Taylor is fine after getting his right knee worked on a bit by trainers after the last drive. Standing up with helmet on sideline; Hines is usually in for the 2-minute drill. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 5, 2021

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor left the game with an apparent knee injury near the goal line. The Colts went on to score, but Taylor is getting looked at on the sidelines by the trainers. We’ll see if he can return on the Colts next possession.