Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant weigh-in: What day and time do super middleweights weigh in?

Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant take center stage Saturday evening as they face off to crown the first ever undisputed super middleweight champion of the four belt era. Álvarez is generally viewed as the king of the division, but Plant is unbeaten and holding one of the belts so this fight will be a big one.

On Friday, the two fighters will meet for one last pre-fight media conference. They’ve been on the media tour coming into the fight, but Friday is when we get the formal weigh-in. The two fighters will take to the scale sometime after 4 p.m. ET to measure in. The weigh-in starts at 4 p.m., but it would be a surprise if these two were weighed in any time before 4:30 p.m. The full card will weigh-in and there will be plenty of chatter to slow this thing down.

You can watch full weigh-in on the video above. We don’t expect any surprises, but you never know. The maximum weight for a super middleweight is 168 pounds. Canelo weighed in at 167.4 pounds for his last fight, against Billy Joe Saunders. Plant weighed in at 167.6 pounds for his last fight, against Caleb Truax. We’ll drop in full results once the weigh-in wraps Friday afternoon.