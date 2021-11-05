Canelo vs. Plant weigh-in live stream: How to watch Friday’s weigh-in via live online stream

The boxing world will potentially crown a first-ever four-belt undisputed super middleweight champion on Saturday. Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant face off Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and barring what would probably be a highly controversial draw, we’ll get history.

Before we get to fight night however, we need to make sure everybody meets the necessary weight limits. The full card will hit the scales on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas. The weigh-in is scheduled to get going at 4 p.m. ET and you can watch a live stream of it at the top of the article.

It would be an upset if Canelo or Plant was unable to make weight, but that’s why they have the official weigh-in. The maximum weight for a super middleweight is 168 pounds. Canelo’s last fight was at super middleweight against Billy Joe Saunders and the champ weighed in at 167.4 pounds. Plant’s last fight also was at super middleweight, against Caleb Truax, and he weighed in at 167.6 pounds.

Full Card for Canelo Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant