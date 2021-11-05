 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting lineup for the Lucas Oil 150 Truck Series Championship race at Phoenix

The 2021 Lucas Oil 150 Truck Series Championship race takes place on November 5th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Friday’s race at the Phoenix Raceway.

Lucas Oil 150

The NASCAR Truck Series is set to wrap up the 2021 season on Friday. The green flag drops at 8 p.m. ET for the Lucas Oil 150 to determine the season-ending playoff winner. The field includes 39 drivers, but only four drivers are competing for the playoff title — Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, and John H. Nemechek.

This weekend’s finale race mark the first time since August NASCAR is having traditional qualifying. For most of the year, NASCAR used a performance-metric formula due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are finishing the year with qualifying and Chandler Smith claimed the pole position. Sheldon Creed will join him on the front row.

The playoff four will be starting in fourth (Rhodes), fifth (Crafton), 13th (Smith), and 16th (Nemechek). Nemechek opened as the favorite to win, installed at +250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He led the circuit with five wins this season. Smith was +650, Rhodes was +700, and Crafton was +800. We await updated Lucas Oil 150 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook before the race gets going.

Here is the full lineup for Friday’s 2021 Lucas Oil 150 Truck Series Championship.

2021 Truck Series Championship, starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Model
1 Chandler Smith 18 Toyota
2 Sheldon Creed 2 Chevrolet
3 Todd Gilliland 38 Ford
4 Ben Rhodes 99 Toyota
5 Matt Crafton 88 Toyota
6 Carson Hocevar 42 Chevrolet
7 Stewart Friesen 52 Toyota
8 Derek Kraus 19 Toyota
9 Christian Eckes 98 Toyota
10 Hailie Deegan 1 Ford
11 Austin Hill 16 Toyota
12 Chase Purdy 23 Chevrolet
13 Zane Smith 21 Chevrolet
14 Tyler Ankrum 26 Chevrolet
15 Jack Wood 24 Chevrolet
16 John Hunter Nemechek 4 Toyota
17 Johnny Sauter 13 Toyota
18 Ryan Truex 40 Chevrolet
19 Ty Dillon 32 Chevrolet
20 Kris Wright 2 Chevrolet
21 Tate Fogleman 12 Chevrolet
22 Tanner Gray 15 Ford
23 Drew Dollar 51 Toyota
24 Austin Wayne Self 22 Chevrolet
25 Dean Thompson 44 Chevrolet
26 Taylor Gray 17 Ford
27 Grant Enfinger 9 Chevrolet
28 Danny Bohn 30 Toyota
29 Jordan Anderson 3 Chevrolet
30 Will Rodgers 34 Toyota
31 Chris Hacker 33 Toyota
32 Willie Allen 25 Chevrolet
33 Dawson Cram 41 Chevrolet
34 Lawless Alan 45 Chevrolet
35 Tyler Hill 56 Chevrolet
36 Cory Roper 4 Ford
37 Spencer Boyd 20 Chevrolet
38 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10 Ford
39 Norm Benning 6 Chevrolet
