Full starting lineup for the Lucas Oil 150 Truck Series Championship race at Phoenix

The NASCAR Truck Series is set to wrap up the 2021 season on Friday. The green flag drops at 8 p.m. ET for the Lucas Oil 150 to determine the season-ending playoff winner. The field includes 39 drivers, but only four drivers are competing for the playoff title — Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, and John H. Nemechek.

This weekend’s finale race mark the first time since August NASCAR is having traditional qualifying. For most of the year, NASCAR used a performance-metric formula due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are finishing the year with qualifying and Chandler Smith claimed the pole position. Sheldon Creed will join him on the front row.

The playoff four will be starting in fourth (Rhodes), fifth (Crafton), 13th (Smith), and 16th (Nemechek). Nemechek opened as the favorite to win, installed at +250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He led the circuit with five wins this season. Smith was +650, Rhodes was +700, and Crafton was +800. We await updated Lucas Oil 150 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook before the race gets going.

Here is the full lineup for Friday’s 2021 Lucas Oil 150 Truck Series Championship.