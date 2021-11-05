 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the Lucas Oil 150 Truck race on TV, via live stream

We go over when and how to watch the Lucas Oil 150 — the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship — at the Phoenix Raceway.

By DKNation Staff
Matt Crafton, driver of the #88 Black Label Bacon/Menards Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 200 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series Championship will crown a victor this weekend, closing out the season with the 2021 Lucas Oil 150. The Phoenix Raceway will kick off the 150-mile race on Friday, November 5th at 8:00 p.m. ET. They’ll hold qualifying for the race beforehand to determine the starting lineup at 5:05 p.m. ET.

John H. Nemechek enters the final race as the favorite to win the race (+250) at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Sheldon Creed (+500), Zane Smith (+650), Ben Rhodes (+700), and Matt Crafton (+800). Nemechek, Smith, Rhodes, and Crafton make up the Championship 4 in this race.

Here, we’ll break down all you need to know to watch Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 Truck race.

How to watch the Lucas Oil 150

Date: Friday, November 5th
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the 2021 Lucas Oil 150 race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the FS1 on the Bally Sports App or the live stream link above, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Entry list

2021 Truck Series Championship, entry list

Pos. Driver Car # Model
1 Hailie Deegan 1 Ford
2 Kris Wright 2 Chevrolet
3 Sheldon Creed 2 Chevrolet
4 Jordan Anderson 3 Chevrolet
5 Cory Roper 4 Ford
6 John Hunter Nemechek 4 Toyota
7 Norm Benning 6 Chevrolet
8 Grant Enfinger 9 Chevrolet
9 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10 Ford
10 Spencer Davis 11 Toyota
11 Tate Fogleman 12 Chevrolet
12 Johnny Sauter 13 Toyota
13 Tanner Gray 15 Ford
14 Austin Hill 16 Toyota
15 Taylor Gray 17 Ford
16 Chandler Smith 18 Toyota
17 Derek Kraus 19 Toyota
18 Spencer Boyd 20 Chevrolet
19 Zane Smith 21 Chevrolet
20 Austin Wayne Self 22 Chevrolet
21 Chase Purdy 23 Chevrolet
22 Jack Wood 24 Chevrolet
23 Willie Allen 25 Chevrolet
24 Tyler Ankrum 26 Chevrolet
25 Danny Bohn 30 Toyota
26 Ty Dillon 32 Chevrolet
27 Chris Hacker 33 Toyota
28 Will Rodgers 34 Toyota
29 Todd Gilliland 38 Ford
30 Ryan Truex 40 Chevrolet
31 Dawson Cram 41 Chevrolet
32 Carson Hocevar 42 Chevrolet
33 Dean Thompson 44 Chevrolet
34 Lawless Alan 45 Chevrolet
35 Drew Dollar 51 Toyota
36 Stewart Friesen 52 Toyota
37 Tyler Hill 56 Chevrolet
38 Matt Crafton 88 Toyota
39 Todd Peck 96 Chevrolet
40 Christian Eckes 98 Toyota
41 Ben Rhodes 99 Toyota

