How to watch the Lucas Oil 150 Truck race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Truck Series Championship will crown a victor this weekend, closing out the season with the 2021 Lucas Oil 150. The Phoenix Raceway will kick off the 150-mile race on Friday, November 5th at 8:00 p.m. ET. They’ll hold qualifying for the race beforehand to determine the starting lineup at 5:05 p.m. ET.
John H. Nemechek enters the final race as the favorite to win the race (+250) at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Sheldon Creed (+500), Zane Smith (+650), Ben Rhodes (+700), and Matt Crafton (+800). Nemechek, Smith, Rhodes, and Crafton make up the Championship 4 in this race.
Here, we’ll break down all you need to know to watch Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 Truck race.
How to watch the Lucas Oil 150
Date: Friday, November 5th
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live
Live streaming the 2021 Lucas Oil 150 race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the FS1 on the Bally Sports App or the live stream link above, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Entry list
2021 Truck Series Championship, entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Model
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Model
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|1
|Ford
|2
|Kris Wright
|2
|Chevrolet
|3
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|Chevrolet
|4
|Jordan Anderson
|3
|Chevrolet
|5
|Cory Roper
|4
|Ford
|6
|John Hunter Nemechek
|4
|Toyota
|7
|Norm Benning
|6
|Chevrolet
|8
|Grant Enfinger
|9
|Chevrolet
|9
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|10
|Ford
|10
|Spencer Davis
|11
|Toyota
|11
|Tate Fogleman
|12
|Chevrolet
|12
|Johnny Sauter
|13
|Toyota
|13
|Tanner Gray
|15
|Ford
|14
|Austin Hill
|16
|Toyota
|15
|Taylor Gray
|17
|Ford
|16
|Chandler Smith
|18
|Toyota
|17
|Derek Kraus
|19
|Toyota
|18
|Spencer Boyd
|20
|Chevrolet
|19
|Zane Smith
|21
|Chevrolet
|20
|Austin Wayne Self
|22
|Chevrolet
|21
|Chase Purdy
|23
|Chevrolet
|22
|Jack Wood
|24
|Chevrolet
|23
|Willie Allen
|25
|Chevrolet
|24
|Tyler Ankrum
|26
|Chevrolet
|25
|Danny Bohn
|30
|Toyota
|26
|Ty Dillon
|32
|Chevrolet
|27
|Chris Hacker
|33
|Toyota
|28
|Will Rodgers
|34
|Toyota
|29
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|Ford
|30
|Ryan Truex
|40
|Chevrolet
|31
|Dawson Cram
|41
|Chevrolet
|32
|Carson Hocevar
|42
|Chevrolet
|33
|Dean Thompson
|44
|Chevrolet
|34
|Lawless Alan
|45
|Chevrolet
|35
|Drew Dollar
|51
|Toyota
|36
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|Toyota
|37
|Tyler Hill
|56
|Chevrolet
|38
|Matt Crafton
|88
|Toyota
|39
|Todd Peck
|96
|Chevrolet
|40
|Christian Eckes
|98
|Toyota
|41
|Ben Rhodes
|99
|Toyota