How to watch the Lucas Oil 150 Truck race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Truck Series Championship will crown a victor this weekend, closing out the season with the 2021 Lucas Oil 150. The Phoenix Raceway will kick off the 150-mile race on Friday, November 5th at 8:00 p.m. ET. They’ll hold qualifying for the race beforehand to determine the starting lineup at 5:05 p.m. ET.

John H. Nemechek enters the final race as the favorite to win the race (+250) at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Sheldon Creed (+500), Zane Smith (+650), Ben Rhodes (+700), and Matt Crafton (+800). Nemechek, Smith, Rhodes, and Crafton make up the Championship 4 in this race.

Here, we’ll break down all you need to know to watch Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 Truck race.

How to watch the Lucas Oil 150

Date: Friday, November 5th

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the 2021 Lucas Oil 150 race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the FS1 on the Bally Sports App or the live stream link above, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Entry list