Breaking down the cut line for the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship on Friday at 6:55 a.m. ET. Right now Carlos Ortiz and Matthew Wolff are tied at -10, but Wolff has yet to tee off after firing a gorgeous 61 to open play on Thursday.

The final groups will be on the course at 1:25 p.m. ET. There’s a long way to go before we find out what the weekend field looks like for the World Wide Technology Championship

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group. Some tournaments will have a second cut after day three (54 holes) if that initial group is 78 total players, but this is not one of those tournaments.

What is the cut line for the World Wide Technology Championship?

Right now the projected cut line is -3, but that could change depending on the weather in Mexico City. There are 18 golfers currently on that number, including Justin Thomas, Jhonattan Vegas, Danny Willett, Matt Kuchar, and more.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Luke Donald, Cameron Tringale, Camilo Villegas, and Henrik Stenson are amongst the players at -2 that will need to go lower to get there. Donald is already in the clubhouse, so it looks like he won’t be playing the weekend as this cut is more likely to rise than fall.