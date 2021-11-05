Vikings vs. Ravens game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens have had a week off to stew over their last outing, an upset loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Their bye should have given them plenty of time to take a closer look at their struggling defense, and we expect them to burst back onto the scene this week hungry to right the ship. They’re at home against the Minnesota Vikings, who are fresh off a loss to the Dallas Cowboys and their backup quarterback. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Vikings-Ravens in Week 9 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Ravens Week 9 odds

Spread: Ravens -6

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Ravens -260, Vikings +210

Our picks for Vikings vs. Ravens

Pick against the spread: Ravens -6

The Vikings have covered in five of their last six games after a loss, but not all trends are meant to hold. They’re headed into a buzzsaw this week. Both of these teams are 3-4 against the spread, but the Ravens have owned NFC teams, winning each of their last 11 against the other conference.

Over/under: Over 50

Each of the Vikings last five road games have hit the over, and there’s good reason to think this one will too given how much both of these teams can score. The Ravens have allowed at least 490 yards of total offense three times this season, including in their Week 7 loss to the Bengals. The Vikings have has at least 27 points in four of their seven games this season.

Preferred player prop:Lamar Jackson over 307.5 rushing + passing yards

The Ravens look like they’ll be without Latavius Murray this week and they really don’t have much for running backs at the moment. Jackson has topped 307.5 total yards in six of his seven games and shouldn’t have any trouble doing so again against a poor Vikings run defense.

