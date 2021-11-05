Patriots vs. Panthers game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The New England Patriots travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7th. Both teams enter this game at 4-4 and need a win to gain momentum going into the second half of the season.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Patriots-Panthers in Week 9 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Panthers Week 9 odds

Spread: NE -3.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: NE -170, CAR +150

Our picks for Patriots vs. Panthers

Pick against the spread: CAR +3.5

I think the line favors the Patriots because Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold hasn’t been declared active yet. KIDDING. This one is going to come down to the health of star running back Christian McCaffrey. If he is healthy and active, this game should go the Panthers' way because CMC can keep the offense moving and keep their defense off the field. If he doesn’t play, they say defense wins championships so I still think the Panthers at least cover in the Stephon Gilmore revenge game.

Over/under: UNDER 41

Neither of these teams is sporting a record-setting offense, but their defenses both limit points pretty well. While rookie quarterback Mac Jones for the Patriots is going to try and air out the ball, the Panthers have one of the most talented secondaries in the league. I think this game is going to be a fun watch if you are a fan of defensive football and points are going to be hard to come by.

Preferred player prop: Damien Harris, anytime TD +105

The panthers are better against the pass than the rush and are getting even better as Stephon Gillmore gets up to speed. I expect the Patriots to take a run-oriented attack this week and that means plenty of Damien Harris. Harris has scored a touchdown or more in four straight games and I don’t see that changing this week.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.