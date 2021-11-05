Browns vs. Bengals game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

A week after pulling off a big upset of the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals dropped a winnable game to the New York Jets. After that and three weeks on the road, the Bengals are back home for another AFC North showdown against a desperate Cleveland Browns team. Losers of three of their last four, the Browns are underdogs this week, but no AFC North game ever goes as planned.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Browns-Bengals in Week 9 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Bengals Week 9 odds

Spread: Bengals -2.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Bengals -140, Browns +120

Our picks for Browns vs. Bengals

Pick against the spread: Browns +2.5

The Browns are kind of in disarray right now. Beyond the Odell Beckham Jr. controversy, the team’s lost three of its last four games, and they haven’t put more than 17 points on the board since Week 5. But Cleveland has covered in four of its last five road games, and the last four times a pair of AFC North rivals have squared off, it’s gone to the underdog. Whether the Browns can pull out a win or not remains to be seen, but with Nick Chubb back at full speed, they should be able to keep this one within a field goal.

Over/under: Under 46.5

This runs counter to the trend here. The last seven games between these two teams have hit the over, but the Browns aren’t scoring at a ferocious clip. And only three Bengals’ games have hit the over this season.

Preferred player prop: Jarvis Landry over 48.5 receiving yards -115

Odell Beckham Jr. is gone, making Landry the number one target by a large margin. Mayfield and the Browns will want to show they are better off without OBJ and the Bengals were just picked apart by Mike White last week for over 400 yards passing.

