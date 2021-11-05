Broncos vs. Cowboys game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The Denver Broncos travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 7th. The Broncos finally got back into the win column after dropping four straight and the Cowboys haven’t lost since their season-opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Broncos-Cowboys in Week 9 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Cowboys Week 9 odds

Spread: DAL -10

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: DEN +340, DAL -450

Our picks for Broncos vs. Cowboys

Pick against the spread: DAL -10

This is going to be the first game the Broncos have had without Von Miller on the roster as he was traded before the deadline earlier this week. The Cowboys are sporting one of the most well-rounded offenses in the NFL and are expected to have Dak Prescott back in the lineup after he missed last week’s game due to a calf injury. Denver’s defense is obviously not just Von Miller, but he was a threat that offenses always had to be aware of. They have been better the last two weeks, but they can be beaten. The Cowboys are rolling and even though it is a double-digit spread I think they cover and keep their momentum going.

Over/under: OVER 49.5

The Cowboys have scored at least 35 points in four of their last five games. Again, they have one of the hottest offenses in the NFL because they can hurt you from so many different areas. The Broncos' offense is struggling, but I think they score enough to help this one hit the over.

Preferred player prop: Jerry Jeudy OVER 54.5 receiving yards

Jerry Jeudy has only played in two games this season due to injury and he made his return to the field in the Broncos last game. He caught all four of his targets for 39 yards. This may be putting too much faith in quarterback Teddy Bridgewater put I think Jeudy is going to have a game this week. The Cowboys are giving up the fourth-most passing yards per game in the NFL. I think Dallas rolls in this game which means the game script is going to favor Jeudy getting garbage time work also. I think he hits it well before then, as the Cowboys have given up at least 75 yards to a single receiver in each of their last four games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.