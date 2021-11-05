Bills vs. Jaguars game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

Another week, another impossible task for the Jacksonville Jaguars. This week, one of the best teams in the NFL is coming to town, looking for their second win in as many weeks against Florida’s AFC teams. The Bills got out to a slow start last week against the Dolphins, but their defense kept them alive and they pulled out a 26-11 win. They’ll find it easier going this week, though I wouldn’t look for the Bills to let up. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bills-Jaguars in Week 9 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Jaguars Week 9 odds

Spread: Bills -14.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Bills -1000, Jaguars +650

Our picks for Bills vs. Jaguars

Pick against the spread: Bills -14.5

The Jaguars haven’t covered in their last five home games, and it’s not likely to change this week with the high-flying Bills coming to town. Buffalo’s be blowing out opponents regularly. Even last week, after a slow start against the Dolphins, the Bills went on to win by 15 points.

Over/under: Under 48.5

We know the Bills can score—they’re averaging 32.7 points per game, the best in the NFL—the problem is going to the Jaguars putting enough points on the board to make the over viable. Five of Jacksonville’s last six have gone under, and they’ve only seen two games this season go over.

Preferred player prop: Gabriel Davis, anytime TD, +450

With Dawson Knox out last week, Davis saw three red one targets and caught one for a touchdown. This week Knox is out again, the Jaguars are poor against the pass and Cole Beasley could miss this game as well. Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders also make for good plays this week for an anytime TD.

