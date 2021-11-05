Texans vs. Dolphins game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The Houston Texans travel east to Miami, Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins. These two teams were involved with trade talks for quarterback Deshaun Watson, but the trade deadline has come and gone. Both teams enter with a 1-7 record and barring a miraculous season turn around they are playing for draft picks.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Texans-Dolphins in Week 9 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Dolphins Week 9 odds

Spread: MIA -5.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: HOU +190, MIA -235

Our picks for Texans vs. Dolphins

Pick against the spread: MIA -5.5

Tyrod Taylor is going to be under center for the Texans, but I don’t think that that vaults them into the win column in this game. Both teams won their opening game of the season and have since lost seven straight. Even if Taylor helps the Houston offense improve, their defense is horrible. The Texans have been outscored 100-30 in the last three weeks. I think the Dolphins come away with an ugly win.

Over/under: OVER 46

Even though I don’t think Taylor is a game-changer here, he is the best quarterback they have on the roster for the Texans as they are built. He can hopefully open up the offense enough that they score double-digit points in this one and I think the Dolphins take care of the rest. This is a get-right game for Miami and if they come away with an L it is time to sound the alarms.

Preferred player prop: Brandin Cooks OVER 4.5 receptions

In the one game that Cooks and Taylor played together this year, Cooks caught five of seven targets for 132 yards. Cooks has at least five receptions in every game this season except for one. He is the focal point of the Houston passing game and he should see heavy involvement this week. I also like the OVER for his 65.5 receiving yards. The Dolphins defense has given up at least 66 yards receiving to a player in each of their last four games.

