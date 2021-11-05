Raiders vs. Giants game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The New York Giants are at home this week, and that’s just about where the good news stops. Plagued with injuries to their skill players, Big Blue is headed into Sunday’s game against the 5-2 Las Vegas Raiders with few playmakers. The Raiders are coming off their bye, so they should be rested for this one, which helps given the early start on the opposite coast. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Raiders-Giants in Week 9 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Giants Week 9 odds

Spread: Raiders -3

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Raiders -130, Giants +150

Our picks for Raiders vs. Giants

Pick against the spread: Raiders -3

This line feels generous to the Giants, even for a home game. Of course, it’s not as if New York has had an advantage at MetLife Stadium, where they’ve failed to cover the spread in eight of their last nine against teams with a winning record. Factor in the injuries on the Giants’ roster, and the Raiders, who are 4-3 against the spread, should cruise.

Over/under: Under 46.5

The final score has gone under in seven of the Giants last eight home games. It’s not as if their offense was a powerhouse anyway, and with the injuries to their skill players, it’s going to be hard to put points on the board. The Raiders are averaging 25.7 points per game.

Preferred player prop: Derek Carr under 281.5 passing yards (-115)

Carr’s only thrown fewer than 282 yards in two games this season, both losses. But the Raiders should be able to lean on their running game against the Giants this week without Carr having to do much heavy lifting.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.