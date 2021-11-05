Chargers vs. Eagles game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers were rolling to start the season, rushing out to a 4-1 record, but they’ve hit the skids in since mid October. They lost a lopsided one to the Ravens in Week 6. A bye the week after that didn’t help them last week as they lost to the Patriots. Maybe being on the road will help. The Philadelphia Eagles are 0-3 at home so far this season. Kickoff is Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chargers-Eagles in Week 9 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Eagles Week 9 odds

Spread: Chargers -2

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Chargers -135, Eagles +115

Our picks for Chargers vs. Eagles

Pick against the spread: Eagles +2

Philadelphia is 3-4 against the spread this season when they’re underdogs. Then again, the Chargers have been solid on the road, covering the spread in their last four road games against NFC opponents. But the Chargers have the league’s worst run defense, and the Eagles are running the ball incredibly well right now.

Over/under: Under 50

The Chargers have seen the final score go over the total in just two games this season. The Eagles are 4-4 when it comes to the over/under this season, and they’ve been under in their last nine November games. Plus, we’ll be looking for both teams to lean on the run this week.

Preferred player prop: Jalen Hurts over 49.5 yards rushing -115

The Chargers are dead last in DVOA against the run and Hurts has topped 50 yards in four of eight games this season. I expect the Chargers to get a lead in this one, forcing Hurts to pass more and in turn, scramble more.

