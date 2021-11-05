Packers vs. Chiefs game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 7th at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to miss this game due to a positive Covid-19 test. The Chiefs head into this one at 4-4 and are needing a win to get back on track if they want to have playoff aspirations.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Packers-Chiefs in Week 9 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Chiefs Week 9 odds

Spread: KC -7.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: GB +250, KC -320

Our picks for Packers vs. Chiefs

Pick against the spread: GB +7.5

This spread only came out after Rodgers was declared out. Before that announcement, this game was a push and some places had it in the Packers' favor. We haven’t seen much of Green Bay’s backup Jordan Love to know how he is going to perform in this game, but the Chiefs' defense has been bad. They are giving up 27.5 points per game and the fourth-most passing yards per game. Even without Rodgers, the Packers' offense still has Davante Adams and Aaron Jones to get them through this one. I like Green Bay to cover.

Over/under: OVER 48

I would have hit the over with Rodgers and I am still going to hit it with Love. The Packers' defense has given up the fourth-fewest yards per game in the NFL, so I think this one is going to be close to the number. I think that the surrounding company around Love is going to carry him to multiple scores. Mahomes is going to Mahomes and I think the Chiefs offense is going to look a little more put together in this one.

Preferred player prop: Aaron Jones OVER 3.5 receptions

Jones is coming off a game where he had seven receptions on 11 targets. Yes, he will have a different quarterback throwing to him, but I think he is going to be who Love relies on. The Chiefs' secondary is going to key on Adams and if Love needs to check down his safety net is going to be Aaron Jones. He has at least four receptions in five games this year and each of his last four games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.