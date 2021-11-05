Cardinals vs. 49ers game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals travel to San Francisco, California to take on the San Francisco 49ers in this NFC West divisional matchup. The Cardinals may be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray and the 49ers are looking to build off their win last week to make up some ground in the NFC West.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cardinals-49ers in Week 9 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 9 odds

Spread: SF -2

Point total: 45

Moneyline: ARI +100, SF -130

Our picks for Cardinals vs. 49ers

Pick against the spread: ARI +2

Hopefully, you can hit this prop before Murray is declared active for the game. If Murray plays, I think the Cardinals cover and win outright. This was a close matchup though when the teams played earlier this season. The Cardinals won that game 17-10. Even without Murray, I think that Arizona’s offense can still perform, they are just going to become more run-heavy which isn’t a bad thing. Either way, I like the Birds here to at least cover.

Over/under: UNDER 45

One of my few unders of the week because I am a glutton for taking the overs. But, with a banged-up Murray, scoring could be limited on the Cardinals' side. Plus, the last time these teams met they combined for 27 points. With Murray likely not fully healthy, and the defenses limiting scoring already, points could be hard to come by.

Preferred player prop: TBD — waiting on more props to be released

