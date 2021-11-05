Bears vs. Steelers game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The Chicago Bears travel to the Steel City of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on Monday, November, 8th. The Bears are on a three-game losing streak while the Steelers have won three straight.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bears-Steelersin Week 9 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Steelers Week 9 odds

Spread: PIT -6

Point total: 39

Moneyline: CHI +200, PIT -250

Our picks for Bears vs. Steelers

Pick against the spread: PIT -6

While the Steelers' offense has struggled to get going, it is starting to click. The thing that is lacking now is their defense creating turnovers. Enter Justin Fields and the Bears. Fields has started five games and has thrown seven interceptions on the year. He has thrown five of them in his last three games. Chicago’s defense isn’t as dominant as it once was and I think the Steelers' defense catches up to their offense in this one and we see them play an all-around solid game.

Over/under: OVER 39

This line is too low to not be tempted by the over. Sure, the Bears are scoring the second-fewest points per game in the NFL. And sure, the Steelers are scoring the seventh-fewest per game. Wait what point was I making again? Oh yea, the Steelers are going to put it together this week. They are going to score more than 30 points for the first time this season and the over is going to hit!

Preferred player prop: Najee Harris over 81.5 rushing yards -115

The Chicago Bears have been absolutely demolished by the run over the last three weeks, allowing 447 yards on 75 carries for 5.96 yards per carry allowed. The Steelers will more than likely continue to give Harris a big workload in this one and his hit 81 or more rushing yards in three straight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.