Titans vs. Rams game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans venture west to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, November 7th. They play in the Sunday Night Football game this week. Both teams have won four straight and are wanting to ride that momentum into the second half of the season.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Titans-Rams in Week 9 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Rams Week 9 odds

Spread: LAR -7

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: TEN +260, LAR -335

Our picks for Titans vs. Rams

Pick against the spread: LAR -7

The Titans, unfortunately, lost Derrick Henry to injury and he will be out for a few weeks. They did sign veteran Adrian Peterson to help take up some slack, but you can’t have much faith that he is going to do anything against this offense. Jalen Ramsey should shadow wide receiver AJ Brown which presents a tough matchup for him. The Rams offense is cooking and they are scoring the fifth-most points per game in the league. Los Angeles should cover even though the Titans have been surprising opponents.

Over/under: UNDER 52.5

Speaking of surprising, this point spread has entered the chat. Did Vegas not see that Henry is going to be out of this one? Yes, the Rams offense is good, but their defense is giving up only 21 points per game and the Titans aren’t going to have Henry. As a fan watching the game I hope it is high scoring for entertainment, but I don’t think it gets this high.

Preferred player prop: Adrian Peterson, anytime TD, +140

Peterson has been impressing the Titans in practice and has already been moved up to the roster for this week’s game. The Rams are worse against the run than the pass and I expect Peterson to get some goal line chances this week.

