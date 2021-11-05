 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 practice live stream: Mexican Grand Prix race start time, TV channel, live stream, odds for Friday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
General view during a practice session prior the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 28, 2016 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Hector Vivas/LatinContent via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Mexico City this weekend for the Mexican Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with qualifying running at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The circuit returns after last year’s race was canceled due to COVID-19. The event had been held the previous five years.

Prior to qualifying, there will be three practice runs you can enjoy on TV and via live stream. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 1:30 and 5 p.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 1 p.m. Friday’s practices will air on ESPN2 while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPNews. Sunday’s race will air on ABC.

All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen heads to Mexico City as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -175 to win and -165 to claim the pole position during Saturday’s qualifying. Lewis Hamilton follows at +200 to win and +175 to claim the pole position. This is the usual duo at the top, and Sergio Perez follows at +1400 and +400, respectively.

How to watch practice for the US Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Nov 5, 1:30 p.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, Nov 5, 5 p.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, Nov 6, 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2 on Friday, ESPNews on Saturday
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Mexican Grand Prix, entry list

Position Driver Car No.
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
3 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
4 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
5 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
7 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
8 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
9 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
10 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
11 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
14 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
15 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
16 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
17 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
18 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
19 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
20 George Russell Williams Racing 63

