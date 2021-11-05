F1 practice live stream: Mexican Grand Prix race start time, TV channel, live stream, odds for Friday

Formula One racing is in Mexico City this weekend for the Mexican Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with qualifying running at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The circuit returns after last year’s race was canceled due to COVID-19. The event had been held the previous five years.

Prior to qualifying, there will be three practice runs you can enjoy on TV and via live stream. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 1:30 and 5 p.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 1 p.m. Friday’s practices will air on ESPN2 while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPNews. Sunday’s race will air on ABC.

All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen heads to Mexico City as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -175 to win and -165 to claim the pole position during Saturday’s qualifying. Lewis Hamilton follows at +200 to win and +175 to claim the pole position. This is the usual duo at the top, and Sergio Perez follows at +1400 and +400, respectively.

How to watch practice for the US Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Nov 5, 1:30 p.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, Nov 5, 5 p.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, Nov 6, 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2 on Friday, ESPNews on Saturday

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list