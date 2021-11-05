How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College via live online stream

The Virginia Tech Hokies and Boston College Eagles meet up in Week 10 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. A win for either program will have an overall record above .500 and a step closer to reaching a bowl game.

Virginia Tech (4-4, 2-2 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak last weekend against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in what could be the final year of the Justin Fuente era with an offense that ranks No. 96 in yards per play against FBS opponents. Boston College (4-4, 0-4 ACC) is still looking for their first win in conference play thanks to an offense that ranks No. 108 in yards per play.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Virginia Tech is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -150 on the moneyline. That makes Boston College a +130 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 47.5.