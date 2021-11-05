How to watch Utah vs. Stanford via live online stream

The Utah Utes and Stanford Cardinal meet up in Week 10 at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Utah will look to increase their lead in the Pac-12 South with a win on Friday night as Stanford’s struggles continue.

Utah (5-3, 4-1 Pac-12) is coming off a key divisional win over the UCLA Bruins to pull a full game ahead of the rest of the Pac-12 South, but the Utes are in a tough situational spot traveling in a short week. Stanford (3-5, 2-4 Pac-12) will look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss after the shocking upset over the Oregon Ducks in the first week of October as the program’s downfall continues.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Utah is a 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -335 on the moneyline. That makes Stanford a +260 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.