How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 11

The Premier League is nearly a third of the way through its season and the title race is shaping up to be a good one, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City all hovering at the top of the table. West Ham United and Manchester United are also in contention, while Arsenal has bounced back from a rough opening to find itself in sixth place heading into Matchday 11.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season will be no exception. NBC will be showing the majority of the matches, kicking off with big pre-match shows for the opening weekend. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream the games on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

There are some interesting games on the schedule with title and European competition implications but none is bigger than the Manchester derby between Man United and Man City. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are 3-1-0 in the last four matches between the two sides. Elsewhere, West Ham and Liverpool will square off with both teams looking for statement wins. Tottenham’s new manager Antonio Conte hopes to open his tenure with a win over Everton.

EPL Matchday 11 schedule

Friday, November 5

Southampton vs. Aston Villa, 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 6

Manchester United vs. Manchester City, 8:30 a.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Burnley, 11:00 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves, 11:00 a.m. ET

Brentford vs. Norwich City, 11:00 a.m. ET

Brighton vs. Newcastle United, 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 7

Everton vs. Tottenham, 9:00 a.m. ET

Leeds United vs. Leicester City, 9:00 a.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Watford, 9:00 a.m. ET

West Ham United vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. ET