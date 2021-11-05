Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 268 title bout

UFC 268 comes to you live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 6th. The early prelims are scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with regular prelims scheduled for 8:00 p.m. The main card is only available on ESPN+ PPV and is projected to get started at 10:00 p.m.

UFC 268 is headlined by a welterweight title fight between the champion Kamaru Usman and the challenger Colby Covington. Usman defended his title against Covington back in December of 2019 and won by KO/TKO in the fifth round.

Usman enters with a 19-1 UFC record and has held the welterweight title since March of 2019. He has successfully defended his title four times with his most recent defense coming in April of this year. He defeated Jorge Masvidal by KO/TKO in the second round. Usman hasn’t registered a loss in the UFC since May 2013.

Covington heads into the PPV with a 16-2 record. His last fight was in September 2020 against Tyron Woodley and he won in the fifth round by KO/TKO. His fight before that was a title fight against Usman and so this fight this weekend will be the rematch. His only other UFC loss came in December of 2015. Covington has struggled to finish fights recently as prior to the first bout with Usman, he had five straight fights go to a unanimous decision.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington at UFC 268 on Saturday, November 6th.

Money line odds

Usman: -305

Covington: +240

