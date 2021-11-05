Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 268 title bout

UFC 268 comes to you live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 6th. The title fights on the main card will likely wrap up at or after midnight, but it’s a busy night of action leading up to them. The early prelims will begin at approximately 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with regular prelims scheduled for 8:00 p.m. The main card is only available on ESPN+ PPV and is projected to get started at 10:00 p.m. The times are subject to change depending on how long the fights last.

UFC 268 is headlined by a welterweight title fight between the champion Kamaru Usman and the challenger Colby Covington. The co-main event is a women’s strawweight title fight between the champion Rose Manajunas and the challenger Zhang Weili. This will be a rematch between the fighters as Manajunas defeated Weili back in April of this year to earn the belt.

Manajunas has an 11-4 record and this will be her first title defense during this title run. When she won the title back in April, she won with a KO/TKO in the first round of the fight. Manajunas snuck in a left kick to the head that dropped Weili and Manajunas finished the fight seconds later on the ground. That was only the third KO/TKO decision of her short career. She has won four of her last five fights dating back to November of 2017.

Weili enters with a 21-2 record as is fighting for the first time since losing the belt to Namajunas back in April. Prior to that fight, Weili hadn’t lost in the UFC since November of 2013 in her first fight. Weili initially won the women’s strawweight title from Jessica Andrade in August of 2019. She won her first title defense against Joanna Jedrzejczyk by a split decision before losing to Manajunas in her second title defense.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili at UFC 268 on Saturday, November 6th.

Money line odds

Namajunas: -115

Weili: -105

