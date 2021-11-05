Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, November 5

Friday’s NBA slate is loaded, with nine games on the slate headlined by the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the New York Knicks early before the New Orleans Pelicans meet the Golden State Warriors. Here’s a look at the best player props for Friday’s action.

Bradley Beal, over 27.5 points (+100)

Beal is averaging 24.4 points per game this year, and that’s likely down due to his abnormally poor shooting percentages. The guard is Washington’s star and offensive focus, so he’s going to be tasked with keeping the team in this game against the Grizzlies. Kyle Kuzma is likely out Friday, so that’s some additional points that could go Beal’s way. This is one of the better value plays on the board.

Paul George, under 8.5 rebounds (+100)

George managed to grab eight rebounds against the Timberwolves in the team’s last meeting, but he’s averaging 7.7 boards per game this season. The forward is more focused on initiating offense for the Clippers and while he does have to help out the glass in small-ball lineups, he’s not rebounding at a particularly high rate. With + value, this is another prop to back Friday.

Stephen Curry, over 6.5 assists (-110)

Curry has been a monster to start the season across all phases, averaging 26.7 points, 6.9 assists and 7.6 rebounds per game. He had an off night scoring the ball Wednesday against the Hornets, so there’s a good chance he explodes Friday against the Pelicans. The Warriors guard will likely also see multiple defenders, giving him plenty of chances for assists. Curry should get seven dimes Friday.

