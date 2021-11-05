NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Friday, November 5

The NBA enters the third week of the regular season with a hefty nine-game slate. The injury report figures to be lengthy, including both injured players and players who are in Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Norman Powell, POR vs. IND, $4,700

The Portland Trail Blazers face the Indiana Pacers and the over/under is set at 223.5, which is currently the second-highest total on DraftKings Sportsbook. There should be plenty of scoring to go around for Powell. He’s stepped up the past two games with Damian Lillard still working to find his shot, scoring a combined 45 points. Powell should see around 30 minutes in a competitive game (the spread is only 4.5 points) and his price makes him the perfect GPP play.

Kyle Anderson, MEM vs. WAS, $4,300

The Memphis Grizzlies are starting to give Slo Mo some more run off the bench. It’s translated into some consistent returns in NBA DFS. Anderson has posted at least 22 fantasy points in four straight games. In two of those games, Anderson’s usage rate was above 20 percent. Usually we’ll see Slo Mo post a more colorful stat line, one that includes plenty of rebounds and assists. That could come soon. When it does, you’ll want Anderson in your lineup at this price.

Jarred Vanderbilt, MIN vs. LAC, $3,600

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers will run it back on Friday night after LA won 126-115 the other night. That high score is a solid indicator heading into tonight for Vanderbilt, who has played well in and out of the starting lineup for the T-Wolves. Vanderbilt came off the bench in the first game, but played 27 minutes, scoring 13 points with 8 boards. He’s reached value in three of the past four games, should be low owned and his price is great for GPPs. Earlier in the season, Vanderbilt was up around $4K on DK, so we get a discount on a player who should see starters’ minutes.