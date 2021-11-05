Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Warriors on Friday

The Friday night late game on ESPN will bring us out to the Chase Center in San Francisco as the red hot Golden State Warriors play host to the struggling New Orleans Pelicans.

Golden State (6-1) has gotten off to a blazing hot start to the regular season and was able to come through with a 114-92 victory over the Hornets on Wednesday. It was Jordan Poole, not Steph Curry, who did the heavy lifting with 31 points in 32 minutes. The Zion Williamson-less Pelicans (1-8), meanwhile, have stumbled out the gate with the worst record in the NBA. Their latest indignity came in the form of a 112-99 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Golden State enters the game as a 9.5-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 214.

Pelicans vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -9.5

The Warriors should be able to handle their business with ease at home here against the NBA’s worst team. Zion is still out for the foreseeable future for the Pels and Brandon Ingram, who has missed the last three games with a right hip contusion, is listed as questionable.

It’s still early in the season but trends are starting to emerge and New Orleans has lost three of four games against teams above .500 by double-digits. That tidbit favors the Warriors to roll here.

Over/Under: Under 214

Contrary to what one might immediately think when it comes to Warriors games, they haven’t necessarily been high scoring affairs. In fact, Golden State unders have been the strong play this year, hitting in six of seven games. With a hapless Pelicans team in town tonight, that’s the safe play once again.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.