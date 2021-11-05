Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Pistons on Friday

The Friday night NBA slate brings us an Eastern Conference matchup in the Motor City as the Brooklyn Nets enter Little Caesars Arena to battle the Detroit Pistons.

Brooklyn (5-3) has had a good week, extending its winning streak to three with a 117-108 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday. Kevin Durant once again had a solid night, dropping a smooth 32 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the win. Detroit (1-7) has stumbled out to the worst record in the Eastern Conference to start the season, the latest setback coming in the form of a 109-98 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday. No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham did record his first career double-double, however, putting up 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Nets enter as 10.5-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 211.

Nets vs. Pistons, 7:10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -10.5

The Pistons haven’t had a good week as their last three losses have come by double-digits. One of those was a 117-91 beating at the hands of this same Brooklyn team on Halloween. The Pistons may get a slight boost being at home and Cunningham starting to get his footing, but Brooklyn should once again cover with ease.

Over/Under: Under 211

The under has been the popular play for both teams so far this season. Brooklyn unders have cashed in seven of eight contests while the under has cashed in five of eight games for Detroit. The Nets should be able to put this away quickly and coast, potentially holding Detroit to under 95 points.

