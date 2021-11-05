Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Wizards on Friday

We have a Friday night battle in the nation’s capital between two teams who have gotten off to surprisingly solid starts to the season as the Washington Wizards play host to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies (5-3) were able to rip back-to-back victories over the Nuggets this week, the latter being a 108-106 nailbiter on Wednesday. Jaren Jackson Jr. was able to successfully guard reigning MVP Nikola Jokic in the final seconds and prevent him from knocking down what would’ve been a game-tying jumper. The Wizards (5-3) are looking to get back on track after suffering back-to-back losses to start the week. Their latest was a 109-100 setback to the Raptors, one where they shot just 25 percent from three.

The Wizards enter as a slight 1.5-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 221.5.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards -1.5

Both teams have successfully covered in most of their games so far this season but we’ll lean with the Wizards at home as a 1.5-point favorite. Wednesday was the team’s first home loss of the season, and Bradley Beal and company will be motivated to end their two-game skid on Friday.

Over/Under: Under 221.5

Both the Wizards and Grizzlies are 4-4 in O/U, so it’s been a coin flip in regards to totals with these two teams. Both teams have respectively hit 100+ points in the last four games but only the Wizards have reached the 110 threshold during that span. It’ll be a competitive battle with plenty of scoring but 221.5 is a bit steep, so lean with the under here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.