Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Bucks Friday

The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks meet Friday in a matchup of two teams looking to contend in the Eastern conference. The Knicks have gotten off to a hot start early this season, while the Bucks have held their own despite some significant injuries.

Milwaukee is a 4-point favorite against the spread, with the total set at 217. The Bucks are -165 on the moneyline, while the Knicks are +145.

Knicks vs. Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -4 (-105)

The Bucks are the better team, even with Khris Middleton sitting out due to COVID. Giannis Antetokounmpo is showing why he’s an MVP contender, and Jrue Holiday is back in the fold for the Bucks. The Knicks have been solid to start the season but this is a tough defensive matchup. Take Milwaukee against the spread.

Over/Under: Under 217 (-110)

This projects to be a tough, low-scoring game with both teams locked in defensively. Antetokounmpo is a bad matchup defensively for the Knicks but Milwaukee’s perimeter shooters aren’t connecting well enough at the moment to take advantage of some better matchups. The under is the safer play here.

