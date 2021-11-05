Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Friday

The Indiana Pacers hope to grab their third straight win Friday when they face the Portland Trail Blazers in a road contest. The Trail Blazers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak, which included a tough loss to the rebuilding Cavaliers.

The Trail Blazers are 5-point favorites against the spread and are -210 on the moneyline. The Pacers are +175 underdogs on the moneyline, with the total set at 223.

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers +5 (-105)

Indiana has been the better team early in the season, with a couple close losses skewing its record. The Pacers have been efficient offensively and are starting to figure things out defensively as their starters get healthy. Chris Duarte is emerging as one of the better rookies of the draft class. Portland’s defense has been rough to start the season, and it’ll take a heroic effort from Damian Lillard for the Trail Blazers to stay in this game. Take Indiana against the spread.

Over/Under: Over 223 (-115)

There’s not a lot of defense in Portland, meaning the Pacers should be able to rack up points. Lillard and CJ McCollum will counter by attempting to score more points, as they’ve done most of their career. This game has the makings of a high-scoring thriller. Take the over at 223.

