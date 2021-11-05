Who are the top free agent outfielders available this offseason?

As always, there is a wealth of outfield talent available in free agency this year. A team could go big by signing a Starling Marte or a Nick Castellanos. Or maybe there is more value to be had with someone such as Chris Taylor, Eddie Rosario or Mark Canha. Regardless, plenty of talented outfielders will find new homes this offseason.

Here is a list of noteworthy outfielders who are currently free agents. They are ordered by their 2021 FanGraphs WAR and will include their most recent team and their 2022 age. Any noteworthy players who have either a club option, a player option or a mutual option still outstanding will be included below as well. The decision deadline for all options is Sunday.

2022 MLB free agent outfielders

Starling Marte: Oakland Athletics, 5.4 WAR, 33 years old

Nick Castellanos: Cincinnati Reds, 4.2 WAR, 30 years old

Kris Bryant: San Francisco Giants, 3.6 WAR, 30 years old

Kyle Schwarber: Boston Red Sox, 3.1 WAR, 29 years old

Chris Taylor: Los Angeles Dodgers, 3.1 WAR, 31 years old

Avisail Garcia: Milwaukee Brewers, 2.9 WAR, 31 years old

Mark Canha: Oakland Athletics, 2.6 WAR, 33 years old

Leury Garcia: Chicago White Sox, 2.0 WAR, 31 years old

Josh Harrison: Oakland Athletics, 1.5 WAR, 34 years old

Tommy Pham: San Diego Padres, 1.5 WAR, 34 years old

Brett Gardner: New York Yankees, 1.4 WAR, 38 years old

Andrew McCutchen: Philadelphia Phillies, 1.2 WAR, 35 years old

Brad Miller: Philadelphia Phillies, 1.0 WAR, 32 years old

Eddie Rosario: Atlanta Braves, 0.9 WAR, 30 years old

Michael Conforto: New York Mets, 0.8 WAR, 29 years old

Joc Pederson: Atlanta Braves, 0.6 WAR, 30 years old

Jorge Soler: Atlanta Braves, -0.2 WAR, 30 years old