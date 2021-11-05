Who are the top free agent outfielders available this offseason?

As always, there is a wealth of outfield talent available in free agency this year. A team could go big by signing a Starling Marte or a Nick Castellanos. Or maybe there is more value to be had with someone such as Chris Taylor, Eddie Rosario or Mark Canha. Regardless, plenty of talented outfielders will find new homes this offseason.
Here is a list of noteworthy outfielders who are currently free agents. They are ordered by their 2021 FanGraphs WAR and will include their most recent team and their 2022 age. Any noteworthy players who have either a club option, a player option or a mutual option still outstanding will be included below as well. The decision deadline for all options is Sunday.
2022 MLB free agent outfielders
Starling Marte: Oakland Athletics, 5.4 WAR, 33 years old
Nick Castellanos: Cincinnati Reds, 4.2 WAR, 30 years old
Kris Bryant: San Francisco Giants, 3.6 WAR, 30 years old
Kyle Schwarber: Boston Red Sox, 3.1 WAR, 29 years old
Chris Taylor: Los Angeles Dodgers, 3.1 WAR, 31 years old
Avisail Garcia: Milwaukee Brewers, 2.9 WAR, 31 years old
Mark Canha: Oakland Athletics, 2.6 WAR, 33 years old
Leury Garcia: Chicago White Sox, 2.0 WAR, 31 years old
Josh Harrison: Oakland Athletics, 1.5 WAR, 34 years old
Tommy Pham: San Diego Padres, 1.5 WAR, 34 years old
Brett Gardner: New York Yankees, 1.4 WAR, 38 years old
Andrew McCutchen: Philadelphia Phillies, 1.2 WAR, 35 years old
Brad Miller: Philadelphia Phillies, 1.0 WAR, 32 years old
Eddie Rosario: Atlanta Braves, 0.9 WAR, 30 years old
Michael Conforto: New York Mets, 0.8 WAR, 29 years old
Joc Pederson: Atlanta Braves, 0.6 WAR, 30 years old
Jorge Soler: Atlanta Braves, -0.2 WAR, 30 years old