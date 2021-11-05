 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch qualifying for the Lucas Oil 150 Truck Series Championship

We go over how you can watch qualifying for the Lucas Oil 150 race of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway.

By DKNation Staff
&nbsp;Zane Smith, driver of the #21 MRC Construction Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 200 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The NASCAR season officially comes to an end this weekend, with the Camping World Truck Series Championship kicking off the weekend’s final races. The Lucas Oil 150 Truck Series race will start 8 p.m. ET on Friday, November 5th — but not before qualifying.

You’ll be able watch qualifying for the Lucas Oil 150 truck race, where the final four — Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, and John H. Nemechek — will race to determine the starting lineup for the Truck Series Championship. Nemechek is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +250. Sheldon Creed follows at +500 and Zane Smith is third at +650.

How to watch qualifying for the Lucas Oil 150

Date: Friday,
Time: 5:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming qualifying for the Lucas Oil 150 Truck Series Championship race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the FS1 using the link above or the Bally Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Entry list

2021 Truck Series Championship, entry list

Pos. Driver Car # Model
Pos. Driver Car # Model
1 Hailie Deegan 1 Ford
2 Kris Wright 2 Chevrolet
3 Sheldon Creed 2 Chevrolet
4 Jordan Anderson 3 Chevrolet
5 Cory Roper 4 Ford
6 John Hunter Nemechek 4 Toyota
7 Norm Benning 6 Chevrolet
8 Grant Enfinger 9 Chevrolet
9 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10 Ford
10 Spencer Davis 11 Toyota
11 Tate Fogleman 12 Chevrolet
12 Johnny Sauter 13 Toyota
13 Tanner Gray 15 Ford
14 Austin Hill 16 Toyota
15 Taylor Gray 17 Ford
16 Chandler Smith 18 Toyota
17 Derek Kraus 19 Toyota
18 Spencer Boyd 20 Chevrolet
19 Zane Smith 21 Chevrolet
20 Austin Wayne Self 22 Chevrolet
21 Chase Purdy 23 Chevrolet
22 Jack Wood 24 Chevrolet
23 Willie Allen 25 Chevrolet
24 Tyler Ankrum 26 Chevrolet
25 Danny Bohn 30 Toyota
26 Ty Dillon 32 Chevrolet
27 Chris Hacker 33 Toyota
28 Will Rodgers 34 Toyota
29 Todd Gilliland 38 Ford
30 Ryan Truex 40 Chevrolet
31 Dawson Cram 41 Chevrolet
32 Carson Hocevar 42 Chevrolet
33 Dean Thompson 44 Chevrolet
34 Lawless Alan 45 Chevrolet
35 Drew Dollar 51 Toyota
36 Stewart Friesen 52 Toyota
37 Tyler Hill 56 Chevrolet
38 Matt Crafton 88 Toyota
39 Todd Peck 96 Chevrolet
40 Christian Eckes 98 Toyota
41 Ben Rhodes 99 Toyota

More From DraftKings Nation