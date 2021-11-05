How to watch qualifying for the Lucas Oil 150 Truck Series Championship

The NASCAR season officially comes to an end this weekend, with the Camping World Truck Series Championship kicking off the weekend’s final races. The Lucas Oil 150 Truck Series race will start 8 p.m. ET on Friday, November 5th — but not before qualifying.

You’ll be able watch qualifying for the Lucas Oil 150 truck race, where the final four — Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, and John H. Nemechek — will race to determine the starting lineup for the Truck Series Championship. Nemechek is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +250. Sheldon Creed follows at +500 and Zane Smith is third at +650.

How to watch qualifying for the Lucas Oil 150

Date: Friday,

Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming qualifying for the Lucas Oil 150 Truck Series Championship race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the FS1 using the link above or the Bally Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Entry list