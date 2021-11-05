Who are the top free agent first basemen available this offseason?

“Freddie Freeman, you just helped the Atlanta Braves win their first World Series in 26 years. What are you going to do next?”

Forget Disney World. Braves fans hope Freeman’s next move is an agreement on a new contract that keeps him in Atlanta for the rest of his career. He is the crown jewel of this year’s class of free agents at first base. It’s a group that is short on elite players and rather long in the tooth. Freeman and Anthony Rizzo will both be 32 years old next season while Brandon Belt will be 34.

Here is a list of noteworthy first basemen who are currently free agents. They are ordered by their 2021 FanGraphs WAR and will include their most recent team and their 2022 age. Any noteworthy players who have either a club option, a player option or a mutual option still outstanding will be included below as well. The decision deadline for all options is Sunday.

2022 MLB free agent first basemen

Freddie Freeman: Atlanta Braves, 4.5 WAR, 32 years old

Brandon Belt: San Francisco Giants, 3.3 WAR, 34 years old

Anthony Rizzo: New York Yankees, 1.6 WAR, 32 years old

Brad Miller: Philadelphia Phillies, 1.0 WAR, 32 years old

Ryan Zimmerman: Washington Nationals, 0.4 WAR, 37 years old

Albert Pujols: Los Angeles Dodgers, -0.2 WAR, 42 years old

Players with 2022 option still outstanding

Wilmer Flores: San Francisco Giants, 1.2 WAR, 30 years old